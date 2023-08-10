NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,261.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6,140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,704.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,474.53.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $123.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $619,845,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,330 shares of company stock valued at $75,508,599. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

