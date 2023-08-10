Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Expensify Trading Down 28.5 %

Expensify stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. Expensify has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $2,558,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,692,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,265,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,692,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,265,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $61,269,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,342,240 shares of company stock valued at $63,301,785. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the first quarter valued at $76,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

EXFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

