MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $65.43 million and $205,934.76 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

MAP Protocol Token Trading

