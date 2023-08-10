PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $1.48 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $314.83 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00005011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 390,202,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,223,069 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

