Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 240,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,254,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

