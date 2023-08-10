Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTN. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Stock Down 6.7 %

GTN opened at $8.89 on Monday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $846.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $63,544. 11.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,570,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,491,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

