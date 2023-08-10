Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.16 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

