Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Holley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Holley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Holley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Holley from $3.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Holley stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $734.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.98 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

