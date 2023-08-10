Assetmark Inc. Sells 27,416 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,416 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

ARWR opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

