Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FUBO stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $701.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.44. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 97,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 200.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 37.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

