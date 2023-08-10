Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNK. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

CNK stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,123,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 164,917 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.6% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 810,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 410,226 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

