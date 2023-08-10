Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $272.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TFX. CL King initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.92.

Teleflex stock opened at $228.88 on Monday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.29. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

