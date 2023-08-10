Versor Investments LP Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

