XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.10 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.58.

XPeng Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of XPEV opened at $16.94 on Monday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

