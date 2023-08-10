Versor Investments LP Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,290 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

SunPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

