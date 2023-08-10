Versor Investments LP Invests $217,000 in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 506,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,669,000 after purchasing an additional 118,770 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $263,077.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $171,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,632,474 shares of company stock worth $73,308,336 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

