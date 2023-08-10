bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 360.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.54 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in bluebird bio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

