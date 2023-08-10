Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.32.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 51.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 373,380 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $7,626,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $4,240,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 918,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

