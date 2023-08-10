Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $453,395.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,347.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $453,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $96,347.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Stories

