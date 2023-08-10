Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $453,395.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,347.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $453,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $96,347.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

