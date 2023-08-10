Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Cut to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Chardan Capital currently has $15.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $13.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA opened at $15.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 5.04.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

