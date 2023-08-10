StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
OGEN stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks as Summer Heat Builds
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Kinder Morgan Shines With Dividend Yield, Cash Flow, Buybacks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.