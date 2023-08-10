CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.0 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CUBE stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.95%.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

