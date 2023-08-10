Credit Suisse Group Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $38.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.14.

FLR opened at $35.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28. Fluor has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fluor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

