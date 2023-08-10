Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NWL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

