BMO Capital Markets Cuts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $73.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.38.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HXL opened at $68.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after buying an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,132,000 after purchasing an additional 57,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

