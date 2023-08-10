Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 3M reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

