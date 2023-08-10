Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CYH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE CYH opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.73. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.