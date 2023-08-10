Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

