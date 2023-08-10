Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks as Summer Heat Builds
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Kinder Morgan Shines With Dividend Yield, Cash Flow, Buybacks
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.