The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $288.33 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.85 and its 200 day moving average is $274.78.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

