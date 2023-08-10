EPR Properties’ (EPR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of EPR Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.94.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.