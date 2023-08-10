Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $23.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,662,000 after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 107.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 76,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 654,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

