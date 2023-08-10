Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

QTWO stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 135.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

