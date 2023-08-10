KeyCorp Boosts ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $49.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ATI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.33.

ATI opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. ATI has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,117 shares of company stock valued at $897,473. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

