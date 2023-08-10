Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com reissued an initiates rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global raised Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Shares of PZZA opened at $81.37 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

