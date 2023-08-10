Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $937-$952 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.06 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.87-$5.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.81.

AKAM stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,206.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,206.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 5,871 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $529,857.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,626 shares of company stock valued at $325,455 and have sold 28,591 shares valued at $2,644,309. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

