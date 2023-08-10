ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ODP Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $49.88 on Thursday. ODP has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,669,709.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $591,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,174,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,911 shares of company stock worth $3,517,770 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 6.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ODP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

