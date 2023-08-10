Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina updated its FY23 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $184.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.66.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. STF Management LP bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

