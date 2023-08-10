National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.31-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.31-$4.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE NHI opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 173.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

