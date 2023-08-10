Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.33-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Twilio also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.33-$0.37 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.26.

Twilio Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

