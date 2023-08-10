Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.9 %

VSH stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

