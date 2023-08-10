Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.04-$1.08 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $60,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,895 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.