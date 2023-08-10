Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.53 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $10.53 billion and approximately $3,068.28 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,061,170,836 coins and its circulating supply is 35,027,645,959 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,061,170,836.355 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.30051524 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,239.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

