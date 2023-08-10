J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.75

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and traded as high as $47.55. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 652 shares changing hands.

J.W. Mays Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 million and a P/E ratio of 534.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of J.W. Mays

About J.W. Mays

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in J.W. Mays, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MAYS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.