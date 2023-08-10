J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.75

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and traded as high as $47.55. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 652 shares changing hands.
J.W. Mays Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 million and a P/E ratio of 534.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of J.W. Mays
About J.W. Mays
J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
Featured Articles
