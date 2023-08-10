Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $885.35

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 885.35 ($11.31) and traded as high as GBX 886.66 ($11.33). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 882 ($11.27), with a volume of 161,778 shares trading hands.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 885.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 887.79.
Insider Transactions at Finsbury Growth & Income Trust
In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.36) per share, with a total value of £13,921.74 ($17,791.36). Insiders bought a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $4,176,006 in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finsbury Growth & Income Trust
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks as Summer Heat Builds
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Kinder Morgan Shines With Dividend Yield, Cash Flow, Buybacks
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.