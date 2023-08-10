Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $885.35

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 885.35 ($11.31) and traded as high as GBX 886.66 ($11.33). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 882 ($11.27), with a volume of 161,778 shares trading hands.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 885.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 887.79.

Insider Transactions at Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.36) per share, with a total value of £13,921.74 ($17,791.36). Insiders bought a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $4,176,006 in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

