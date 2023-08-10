Algorand Price Reaches $0.11 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $874.51 million and $37.35 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,810,457,776 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

