iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.53. iBio shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 584,678 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $27,741.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,901 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.
