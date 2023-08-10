iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.53. iBio shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 584,678 shares traded.

iBio Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at iBio

In related news, insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $27,741.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,901 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

About iBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp raised its position in iBio by 55.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBio by 178.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iBio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iBio during the first quarter worth about $183,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

