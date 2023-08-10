DeepOnion Trading 10% Lower This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.35 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00190239 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00048785 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021283 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003430 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.