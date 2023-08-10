Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $55.89 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $55.89 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,425,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

