Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $202.92

Shares of Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.92 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 190.50 ($2.43). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.47), with a volume of 112,485 shares trading hands.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £101.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Insider Transactions at Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher Getley purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,897 ($31,817.25). Company insiders own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.