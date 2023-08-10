WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.89

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.89 and traded as low as $12.31. WVS Financial shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 941 shares.

WVS Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. WVS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.